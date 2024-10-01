JK Assembly Polls: Elderly join in the voting spirit of Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat in Phase 3

Srinagar: Among crowds of enthusiastic voters in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, persons with disabilities, both young and old, were at the forefront, including a 100 year-old elderly woman in Bandipora.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took to its official handle and posted on X, "100 Years Strong! VoiceYourChoiceMala Begum, a Centenarian voter, sets an Inspiring example by casting her vote at a polling station in Bandipora. Democracy's Indomitable Spirit Shines Through! Phase3."

The poll body also wished everybody 'Happy Voting Day' to mark the final phase of the voting in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

"Celebrate Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat and go vote in Phase 3," read the post by the ECI.

Among the elderly, 95 years old, Bal Krishan also casts his vote at a PwD Managed Polling Station in Udhampur and expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of India for providing all required facilities.

Another 96-year-old female voter Kamala Devi also casts her vote at polling station 102-Vijaypur.

"Inspirational! 96-year-old female voter Kamala Devi casts her vote at polling station 102-Vijaypur. Her strong spirit for voting in democracy is truly inspiring. #Phase3," posted ECI on X.

Joining in the voting spirit, Shakuntla Devi, an 80-year-old voter also cast her vote at a women-manned polling station in AC 70 in Samba district.

"Voting Spirit! #VoiceYourChoiceMeet Smt. Shakuntla Devi, an inspiring 80-year-old proud voter, who cast her vote at a women-manned polling station in AC 70 #Samba. #Phase3," posted ECI.

According to the latest data issued by ECI, Udhampur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 33.84 per cent as of 11 am, followed by Kathua at 31.78 per cent of voter turnout with Samba slightly behind at 31.50 per cent. Meanwhile, Baramulla recorded the lowest voter turnout at 23.20 per cent.

Besides these, Bandipore recorded voter turnout of 28.04 per cent, Jammu at 27.15 per cent, and Kupwara at 27.34 per cent.

The polls began at 7 am on Tuesday and will conclude at 6 pm. Voting will take place in 24 constituencies in the Jammu division and 16 constituencies in Kashmir amid strong security to ensure smooth and peaceful polls.

The intensive campaign for the third and final phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded on Sunday evening.

This election is notable as the first in a decade and the first since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The three-phase election involves a multi-party contest for the 90 seats across the former state. The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders.

The first phase of voting took place on September 18, and the second phase concluded on September 25.

According to the Election Commission of India, the first and second phases of polling recorded voter turnouts of 61 per cent and 57.31 per cent, respectively. The counting of the votes will be done on October 8.

—ANI