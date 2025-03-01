Jammu & Kashmir Registers First-ever e-FIR in Udhampur District at Basantgarh

Basantgarh: In a landmark step towards digital policing, Police Station Basantgarh in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir has registered the first-ever electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) based on a complaint lodged via WhatsApp, Jammu and Kashmir police said in an official statement.

The complaint was filed by Muzfar Hussain, a resident of Basantgarh.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on February 28 at around 8:30 PM when the complainant discovered that 20 iron angles, valued at Rs 1,000 per piece (total Rs 20,000), were stolen from his shop located at Panara Route, Basantgarh. "Due to continuous rainfall since yesterday (February 27), the shop remained closed. However, upon reopening it today (February 28), the complainant noticed the missing items and searched the premises thoroughly but could not locate the stolen iron angles".

In response to the complaint, the Police Station Basantgarh swiftly registered the e-FIR under Section 303 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "This milestone highlights the commitment of Sub Division Basantgarh towards embracing technology for efficient policing and ensuring a people-centric approach to grievance redressal".

This historic achievement underscores the increasing integration of digital platforms within law enforcement, setting a precedent for faster and more accessible justice delivery mechanisms in the region. The District Police is actively conducting awareness programs on New Criminal Laws (NCL), encouraging people to come forward and report any cognizable offense through digital means, the statement added. (ANI)