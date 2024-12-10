Jammu: Dogra Front Protests Against Rohingyas, Demands FIR Against Minister Javed Rana

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): The Dogra Front on Monday held a protest against Rohingya settlements in the Jammu region and demanded an FIR against Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Ahmed Rana over his remarks.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Gupta, President of the Dogra Front said, "In the area below Kathua, people have married Rohingya women and efforts are being made to settle them here permanently. This is also a threat. Neither Rohingyas nor Bangladeshis can live here."

"Rana ji (Javed Ahmed Rana) has taken an oath of constitution, then how is he talking about settling them here? I demand from the Lieutenant Governor that a case be registered against him," he said.

Earlier, J-K Minister Javed Rana said that they are duty-bound to provide social security to all.

"On humanitarian grounds, we have to take into account the issues faced by Rohingyas as well. I have given directions to restore water connections. The government is well aware of illegal encroachment but we will not displace anyone as of now. I have given directions to the concerned departments to restore water and electricity supply, and I am sure it must have been done by now," Rana said.

Speaking on the Rohingya issue, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that it is a "humanitarian issue".

"The central government should decide what is to be done about them. They should send them back if they can. And if we cannot send them back, then we cannot let them die of hunger or cold... As long as they are here, we will have to take care of them... We did not bring them here... If the policy of the central government has changed, then they should take them wherever they want. But as long as they are here, they cannot be treated like animals. They are humans and should be treated like humans," CM Abdullah said.

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah said that the Centre sent the refugees to the region.

"The Government of India sent the refugees here... It is our duty to give them water and electricity as long as they are here," he said. (ANI)