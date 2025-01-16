Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Clarifies 13 Deaths in Rajouri Not Caused by Virus or Disease

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Masood Itoo has clarified that 13 deaths in three families in a remote village in Rajouri district were not caused by any mysterious disease or virus as all tests have shown negative results.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister Itoo said that at first when five people died, the health department visited the spot and took samples of 3,500 people.

"Around 13 people have died in Rajouri. When initially five people died - then the health department team went there and screened 3,500 people door-to-door, after that it stopped. Later, three more people died and then our health department called teams from outside," she said.

She further refuted any spread of the virus or disease, saying that if there was any, it would have spread by now in the area.

"This is the third time and now five more people have lost their lives - and that too after 40 days - if there was any disease - it would have spread by now. All the samples that were tested have come negative. Some tests were done at the National Institute of Virology in Pune and all of them came out negative. The reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in New Delhi also came out negative. Tests were also done at the ICMR Virus Research and diagnostic Laboratory in Jammu. No disease or virus has been found yet," Sakina Masood Itoo said.

The J-K health minister also mentioned that out of 13 people- 11 were children.

"Out of the 13 people - 11 are children who have lost their lives. I think it is not a disease. These deaths have occurred in three families," she said.

Sakina Masood Itoo also asserted that the deaths in three families are of great concern and the police and district administration will investigate the matter. (ANI)