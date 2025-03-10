Jammu and Kashmir CM Orders Inquiry into Controversial Fashion Show in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered an inquiry into a controversial fashion show held in Gulmarg, which has sparked criticism for allegedly offending societal sentiments.

Abdullah condemned the event, emphasizing that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

"We have ordered an inquiry. A private party was organized, a 4-day event, a fashion show was organized and some things in the fashion show have hurt the sentiments of society. What I have seen there, it should not have been conducted anytime of the year or in Ramzan month," Omar Abdullah said.

Abdullah made it clear that the event was organized by private parties, without any government involvement or permission. "This was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken, and we will act tough if any law was broken," he stated.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh called the fashion show a direct attack on the state's culture.

"During Ramzan time, organising such an event is shameful, this is a direct attack on our culture...we condemn this. We want CM to take the strictest action against this." he said.

Tanvir Sadiq, JKNC MLA said, " It should not have happened. J&K is a place of Sufi saints...even in normal circumstances, semi-nude shows should not take place in J&K, this is not acceptable. Omar Abdullah (CM) has taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report, he has assured action"

BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said, " PM Modi, Amit Shah and central govt want normalcy to return to J&K... after 5th August 2019, a peaceful atmosphere has come in Kashmir, people across the world and country want to visit Kashmir. But, some people don't want peace and normalcy in Kashmir...so it's some people's old habit, they create issues for no reason and try to spoil the atmosphere in J&K"

Meanwhile, JK CM Omar Abdullah also commented on the tragic killing of three civilians in Billawar, Kathua, and raised concerns over the investigation and political interference.

"The investigation is ongoing. What happened in Billawar has to be investigated," Omar Abdullah said, emphasizing that the cause of the deaths remains under investigation. He also questioned the political handling of the situation, saying, "This matter is being politicized."

Abdullah further criticized the decision to prevent Deputy Chief Minister from visiting the area, stating, "Deputy CM also wanted to go but he was also told not to go. He called me, so I told him not to go there."

According to Abdullah, the SSP Kathua had advised against the Deputy CM's visit, but he pointed out the inconsistency in how the situation was handled. "I want to ask then, how was LOP Sunil Sharma allowed to go there?" Abdullah said, referring to Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma's visit to Billawar despite the restrictions on other officials. (ANI)