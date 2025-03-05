J-K PDP MLA Waheed Para Highlights Ecological Impact of Mining, Development Projects

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para on Wednesday said that they have sought an explanation from the government on the environmental impact of all ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that mining activities and large-scale development are causing ecological destruction in Jammu and Kashmir.

Para further claimed that a "huge mafia" has been involved in the mining activities in the territory.

"...There is a huge mafia which is doing mining in Jammu & Kashmir. Due to this mining and large-scale development, ecological destruction is happening in Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir region, which is a fragile ecology...We have sought an explanation from the environment minister on the environmental impact of all the ongoing projects in J&K... (Amarnath) Yatra will also happen when the environment is protected..." Para told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma hit out at the ruling National Conference in the Union Territory and said that the Budget did not reflect people's issues.

Sunil Sharma said, "Citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were eagerly waiting for the Budget session. People expected that the government would reflect the solution to their problems in this Budget session, but from what has been seen so far, I don't think that this government is serious about public issues. They want to repay the debt of votes to the voters of Kashmir by talking about Pakistan. This aspect has now been rejected by the people of Kashmir."

Sharma further alleged that Mehbooba Mufti and Waheed Parra of Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party have problems when they see the Amarnath Yatra done peacefully.

"They try to play the emotional card, but I want to suggest that the party of three MLAs will have difficulty to win even the ward elections," he added.

The Budget Session of the Jammu Legislative Assembly begin on March 3. Notably, this will be the first budget of the government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after elections. (ANI)