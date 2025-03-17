J-K: One terrorist killed in joint operation in Kupwara

Kupwara: One terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army on Monday.

The operation was launched based on special intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara.

The terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the army, following which the troops retaliated. 1 AK rifle was also seized during the operation.

"On 17 Mar 25, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army in general area Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in neutralisation of one terrorist alongwith recovery of one AK Rifle. Operation is in progress", the Indian Army stated in a post on X.

The operation is still underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)