J-K LoP Sunil Sharma Criticizes Assembly Talks on Pakistan, Urges Focus on Local Issues

Jammu: Expressing his dissatisfaction over the recent discussions in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Friday said that is "unfortunate" that some members from the last three days have been trying to hold discussions on Pakistan.

The LoP further stated that some MLAs tried to compare our infrastructure to that of Pakistan and advocate for talks with Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "It is very unfortunate that some members from the last three days have been trying to hold discussions on Pakistan in the assembly. They compare our infrastructure to that of Pakistan and advocate for talks with Pakistan. This is unfortunate. I have presented my party's point of view to the speaker in writing that this domain is not of the assembly..."

Taking dig at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remarks on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sharma stated that he needs to be a Member of Parliament to reply on his remarks.

Targeting CM Abdullah and his party, LoP Sharma said that Kashmir-based political parties have a problem of stretching and equating their comments with Delhi.

"Kashmir-based political parties have one problem. They stretch and try to equate their comments with Delhi. You are sitting in a legislative assembly, and you are the CM of a union territory, not even a state; you should talk about local issues. Who has asked you for your opinion? You stood up to talk about the LG's address but didn't speak on it... They can not stand at the same level as Delhi from here. For that, you need to be an MP, and once you sit in the Parliament, then you can reply to S Jaishankar on his remarks," the LoP said.

Earlier, Sunil Sharma has expressed his concerns over remarks made by some of the members related to engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing development situations in POJK and our Union Territory, and "glorifying" Pakistan.

In a written letter to J-K Legislative Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on March 6, LoP Sharma says, "I write to you in my capacity as the Leader of Opposition, deeply concerned about certain remarks being made on the floor of this august House. It has been observed that discussions within the Assembly are increasingly veering towards subjects such as engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing the development situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) with that of our Union Territory, and, in some instances, even making remarks that could be construed as glorifying Pakistan." (ANI)