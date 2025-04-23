J-K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Pahalgam Attack Victims

Srinagar: As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government has announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

"No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries," the J-K Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care," the CMO added.

Abdullah further expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, saying that such "acts of brutality" have no place in society. He said that the government would not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.

"Deeply shocked and anguished by the despicable terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. This barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians has no place in our society. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We mourn the precious lives lost," the post read.

"Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We share in your grief and stand by you in this dark hour. But terror will never break our resolve, and we will not rest until those behind this barbarity are brought to justice," it added.

Some tourists have decided to cut their trips to the Kashmir Valley short in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in increased demand for flight tickets from Srinagar. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGC) has now requested airlines to increase the number of flights to and from Srinagar amid heightened tensions.

"The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time," the advisory read.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)