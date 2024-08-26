J-K Election: BJP announces fresh first list of candidates, limits it to 15 for Phase-1 of polls

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janata Party amended the first candidate list for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Elections, limiting it to 15 candidates for Phase-1 of the 3 Phase assembly polls.

BJP had announced a list of 44 candidates for three phases on Monday morning which it withdrew hours later. BJP has now re-released the list but limited it to only phase-1 candidates. No changes have been made to the picked candidates for the first phase.

BJP has fielded Syed Showkat Andrabi from Pampore, Arshad Bhat from Rajpora, Javed Qari from Shopian, Mohd. Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West, Syed Wazahat from Anantnag, Sofi Yousuf from Bijbehar, Veer Saraf from Shangus-Ananatnag East, Tariq Keen from Inderwal, Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, Sunil Sharma from Padder-Naseni, Daleep Singh Parihar from Bhadarwah, Gajay Rana from doda, Shakti Parihar from Doda, Rakesh Thakur from Ramban and Salim Bhat from Banihal.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/j-k-elections:-bjp-withdraws-first-list-of-44-candidates-released-earlier

Meanwhile, the National Conference and Congress are holding a meeting to iron out differences over seat sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. August 27 is the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of the assembly election. Congress has rushed KC Venugopal and senior leader Salman Khurshid to work on the details of the seat sharing. According to top Congress sources, the party is demanding to contest at least 8 seats out of the 24 seats in the first phase. The sources further added that the NC is offering 35 seats to the Congress against its demand of 37, out of a total of 90 seats. It is learnt that the NC is talking about friendly contests on some seats for which the Congress is not ready.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, according to the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs. According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

Notably, in the last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP won 28 votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 votes, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference won 15 votes and the Congress won 12 votes.

The PDP and BJP formed a coalition Government led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. However, in 2018, the BJP withdrew its support from the alliance after Mehbooba Mufti took over following Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's demise.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

—ANI