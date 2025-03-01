J-K CM Omar Abdullah Ensures Essential Services During Ramzan, Reviews Preparations

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday held a meeting with officials of the different departments in view of the holy month of Ramzan starting from tomorrow.

During the meeting, CM Omar Abdullah instructed officials to ensure the proper supply of electricity and other basic services throughout the month.

The holy month of Ramzan is starting. It is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the people. In this connection, a meeting was held today during which a review was taken of every department. Everyone was clearly instructed that there should be no shortcomings in the supply of electricity, especially during the Sehri (pre-dawn meals) and Iftaar (fast-breaking evening meal) timings, water supply, ration, cleanliness, sanitation, and traffic. ," Omar told reporter here.

The Holy month of Ramzan, a period of 30 days of fasting, starts on March 2. It is followed by Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramzan.

"It is expected that all these steps would be taken from the government," he added.

He also replied to a query about the BJP reportedly forming a shadow cabinet ahead of the budget session in the Union Territory, which is set to begin on March 3.

"There is only one Cabinet, and there is no tradition of shadow Cabinet in our country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had ruled here so far. Now, the government of the people will run here. There is no need for a shadow cabinet. We have taken a pledge to fulfil the promises of the people," CM Omar clarified.

"And with the grace of God, we will stand by our promise, " he said. (ANI)