J-K Agriculture Department Hosts Two-Day Seminar on Scientific Beekeeping in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: In a bid to double the income of the farmers, the Department of Apiculture/Agriculture has organised a two-day seminar on Scientific Beekeeping in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah.

The seminar is being held under the Union Government National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) and aims to raise awareness about the benefits of beekeeping among beekeepers, farmers, unemployed youth, women, and entrepreneurs across the district.

The inaugural session was attended by Chairman District Development Council, Dhanater Singh, along with Vice Chairman of Council Sangeeta Baghat, Chief Agriculture Officer Doda Anil Gupta and others. They highlighted the crucial role of beekeeping in generating sustainable income and employment opportunities, especially for the youth of the district.

The department emphasized the immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir in beekeeping, given its diverse agro-climatic conditions, rich biodiversity, and the growing demand for honey due to its medicinal and nutritional properties.

Chief Agriculture Officer of Doda, Anil Gupta said that the total cost of the units of 35 bee boxes is Rs 1,40,000 and farmers' share is Rs 28,000 and the department provides subsidy of Rs 1,12,000 to the account of farmers through DBT mode.

He further stated that the department would offer technical and financial assistance to beekeepers, particularly to support the migration of bee colonies and to optimize honey production. Additionally, he highlighted the economic potential of other hive products such as royal jelly, bee venom, propolis, and pollen, which can become valuable sources of income.

District Development Council Chairman Dhanater Singh also spoke at the seminar and underscored the significance of beekeeping as a source of livelihood for women farmers. He suggested that women self-help groups could explore beekeeping as a profitable venture for income generation.

