Indian Troops Retaliate to Unprovoked Firing Along LoC

Srinagar: Multiple Pakistani Army posts opened unprovoked small arms fire across various sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of April 25-26.

Indian forces stationed along the LoC responded in an appropriate manner using small arms. There were no reports of casualties on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, in Bandipora, a Lashkar-e-Taliba (LeT) terrorist associate was killed by the security forces during an encounter on Friday. The terrorist associate was identified as Altaf Lalli of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. Two security personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire in the Kulnar area of Ajas in the district.

According to the police officials, the two policemen suffered gunshot wounds and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. The security forces had launched a search operation in the area based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Udhampur on Friday to review the security situation at the Northern Command headquarters.

According to Army officials, the Chief was briefed on the security situation along the LoC in Poonch-Rajouri districts and other areas South of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

General Dwivedi also visited Srinagar and reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory. Upon his arrival, the 15 Corps Commander briefed him about the ongoing security situation, and he met with senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)