Indian Army's Mendher Battalion organises Iftar for civilian communities in Poonch

Poonch: The Mendher battalion of the Indian Army organised an Iftar for both Hindu and Muslim communities in Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir.

A large number of representatives from both communities joined the Iftar Party and thanked the Indian Army's Mendher Battalion for organising the event.

Ramesh Chandra Bali, who represented the Hindu community at the Iftar party organised by the Indian Army, spoke about his experience. Bali stated that the Indian Army had invited people from all the villages around the Mendher district and thanked the Indian Army personnel for organising the event. Bali also wished Ramzan Mubarak to all his fellow Muslim friends.

"First of all, I congratulate all our Indian Army personnel who are always in touch with civil society and protecting our borders. They have invited citizens of all the villages around us for the Iftar party. Keeping the Hindu Muslim brotherhood of our Mendhar intact, prominent citizens from Mendhar city also came here and participated in the Iftar party. We wish all our Muslim brothers a Happy Ramzan", Ramesh Chandra Bali said to ANI on Saturday.

Mohammad Shariq, who attended the Iftar Party, thanked the Indian Army for the event and expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army. He stated that the Army and civilians are very close and move ahead shoulder to shoulder. He spoke about how the Indian Army helps the local citizens and expressed his happiness about it.

"We are very grateful to the Indian Army. Firstly, they protect the borders, and secondly, they serve all the civilians. The army and the civilians are very close, and most of the time, the civilians also walk shoulder-to-shoulder with them. At times, people here face water problems; they provide water, and after that, they help us a lot", he said. (ANI)