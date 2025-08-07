INDIA Bloc to hold crucial meet at LoP Gandhi's residence amid Bihar SIR row

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA Bloc are set to meet on Thursday in the national Capital, with the gathering scheduled at the residence of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting comes amid rising political tensions over alleged irregularities in the Bihar voter list revision, the recent spate of violence in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the punitive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, and Congress MP, K.C. Venugopal, confirmed the meeting and highlighted key issues on the agenda. Raut said that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting and will remain in Delhi until August 8.

The INDIA Bloc has expressed serious concerns about the timing and transparency of the ongoing voter list revision process, especially with crucial state elections on the horizon.

Venugopal said the alliance is pressing for a parliamentary debate on the issue, underlining its potential impact on the democratic process.

Amid these political allegations, particularly surrounding irregularities in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a clarification on Wednesday.

The Commission stated that, so far, no individual has formally filed any objection regarding missing names from the revised draft voter list, which was published on August 1, 2025.

To reinforce its commitment to transparency, the ECI added that photographs of the handover of the draft electoral roll by District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates (DMs) from all districts have been made available for media scrutiny.

According to the Commission, the list of voters who failed to submit the required counting form and those whose names were excluded from the draft list had already been disclosed at the time of its release. Despite political uproar, the ECI maintained that claims and objections submitted by political parties at the booth level have been negligible.

However, leaders of the INDIA Bloc are not convinced and continue to accuse the Election Commission of withholding critical data and facilitating voter suppression in the state.

