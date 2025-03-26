IIM Jammu in collaboration with Niti Aayog organizes NITI States workshop

Jammu: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, organized the NITI States Workshop on March 26 at its Jagti Campus.

Themed as "Promoting Innovation, Investment, and Industry in the MSME Sector," the workshop focused on textiles, food processing, and tourism, which are key growth drivers for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Chief Guest, and Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Guest of Honor.

The event was presided over by BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu.

Other dignitaries included Anurag Goyal, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog and Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, PDMD, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The workshop commenced with a ceremonial welcome of the dignitaries, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the invocation of knowledge and wisdom.

Several eminent dignitaries from the Government of India, NITI Aayog, and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir were present, alongside entrepreneurs, academicians, industry leaders, and policymakers.

LG Sinha emphasised the crucial role of MSMEs in job creation, competition, and seamless public service delivery.

"Drawing inspiration from Switzerland and Germany, J-K has fostered self-reliance, digital adoption, and investor-friendly policies. Notably, it became the first state to fully utilize a 10-year incentive in just 2-2.5 years, demonstrating remarkable economic progress and resilience despite challenges like COVID-19 impacting sectors like handloom," the LG said.

Guest of Honor Atal Dulloo, IAS, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised the vital role of MSMEs in the region's economy, highlighting the government's strong support for their growth.

He recognised the handicraft industry as a key economic contributor and underscored the significance of food processing in adding value to local produce.

Additionally, he stressed the tourism sector's immense potential in driving economic development, reaffirming the government's commitment to its promotion and sustainability.

BS Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu, extended a warm welcome and emphasized that IIM Jammu, as an Institute of national importance, is deeply committed to the growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the institute's dedication to building a sustainable ecosystem and its close collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to foster innovation and economic prosperity.

Anurag Goyal, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog, emphasised that a strong nation is built on the foundation of strong states and Union Territories.

He highlighted NITI Aayog's commitment to cooperative federalism, regional empowerment, and sustainable development. By fostering data-driven policies, strategic planning, and collaborative initiatives, he underscored how strengthening states and UTs ensures holistic national growth and resilience.

Talat Parvez, Secretary, PDMD, Government of Jammu and Kashmir emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir had immense potential to emerge as a thriving entrepreneurial hub, driven by its rich resources, talented youth, and evolving infrastructure.

With the right investments and innovation, the region was poised to foster startups, boost tourism ventures, and create sustainable economic opportunities.

Additionally, he highlighted the immense scope for growth in food processing, textiles, and MSMEs, which could leverage the region's agricultural richness, traditional craftsmanship, and government support to drive industrial development and generate employment.

A diverse group of stakeholders actively participated in the workshop, including senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the Ministry of Tourism, and NITI Aayog. State-level officials, including secretaries, commissioners, and directors from various departments, were engaged in the discussions.

Vice Chancellors from IUST and SKUAST-Jammu, officials from tourism development authorities, district-level industries, agriculture, horticulture, and tourism departments, and representatives from industrial estates and MSME offices in Jammu and Kashmir contributed valuable insights.

Also in attendance were officials from the SMVD Shrine Board and the Amarnath Shrine Board, hotel associations, Khadi and Village Industries, handloom, textiles, and food processing associations.

Entrepreneurs, startups, apple and saffron growers, Shikara associations, business incubators, YUVA Mission officials, business associations, and civil society representatives further enriched the discussions, fostering a collaborative approach toward industrial growth and sustainable development in J-K.

The afternoon sessions will feature parallel sector-specific deliberations on textiles, food processing, and tourism.

The session on the textile sector will be chaired by Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, with Anil Kumar, Director, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, as the Co-Chair and Professor Ateeque Shaikh, IIM Jammu, as the Moderator.

The session will bring together 150 industry leaders to discuss infrastructure modernization, traditional crafts, and investment avenues.

The food processing industries session will be chaired by Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Program Director, NITI Aayog, with Pragti Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU Katra, as Co-Chair, Jabir Ali, IIM Jammu, as the moderator.

Discussions will focus on value addition in agriculture, cold chain infrastructure, and agro-based startups, with active participation from government officials and food processing industry representatives.

The tourism sector session will be chaired by Mugda Sinha, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, with Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, and KS Chandrasekar, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, as Co-Chairs, moderated by Sanjay Gupta, IIM Jammu.

The session will emphasize positioning J-K as a sustainable tourism destination, leveraging digital innovations, eco-friendly tourism initiatives, and infrastructure development, with 150 stakeholders from the tourism sector participating.

In addition to sector-specific discussions, the workshop will host key sessions on transformative national initiatives.

The 'NITI Initiatives for States' session will provide strategic insights into policy frameworks for regional development.

The 'Karmayogi Bharat' session will highlight efforts to enhance governance through competency-driven civil service reforms. Another crucial session on 'ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce)' will explore how digital commerce can empower local businesses and drive inclusive economic growth.

A series of high-impact panel discussions will further shape the roadmap for these industries. The 'Roadmap for the Textile Industry in J&K' panel, moderated by Ateeque Shaikh, IIM Jammu, will feature Vikramjit Singh, IPS, Secretary, DIC, Jammu and Kashmir, Harish Ahuja, Managing Director, Shahi Exports; Syed Afaq Qadri, Director, Quadri Textile Industries; and Renu Lata, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

Discussions will focus on modernising textile infrastructure, fostering industry-academia collaboration, and sustainable growth strategies.

The 'Roadmap for the Food Processing Industry in J-K' panel, moderated by Jabir Ali, IIM Jammu, will bring together Ishtiyaque Ahmad, Program Director, NITI Aayog; Shakil Ahmad Ronshwo, Vice Chancellor, IUST; and Amaresh Nashi, Senior Associate, NITI Aayog to deliberate on policy interventions, technology adoption, and market linkages for local produce.

The 'Roadmap for the Tourism Industry in J-K' panel, moderated by Sanjay Gupta, IIM Jammu, will feature Mugda Sinha, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir; Mr. Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB, Katra; and Capt Anil Gour (Retd.), President, Travel Agents Association of Jammu and Founder Chairman, IATO Jammu and Kashmir chapter.

Discussions will focus on enhancing infrastructure, digital transformation in tourism, and promoting J-K as a year-round destination for adventure, pilgrimage, and eco-tourism.

Towards the conclusion of the workshop, Anurag Goyal, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog, will present key takeaways and actionable recommendations from the discussions.

Muniraju SB, Deputy Advisor, NITI Aayog, will deliver the concluding remarks, emphasising how insights from the workshop will contribute to future policy strategies and economic development in J-K.

The event will conclude with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Ankush Verma, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), Srinagar Campus, acknowledging the contributions of dignitaries, participants, and the organizing team.

The NITI States Workshop at IIM Jammu will reaffirm the collective commitment to accelerating industrial growth, innovation, and sustainable development in Jammu and Kashmir. With the active participation of key stakeholders, the workshop is expected to drive transformative policy recommendations, investment opportunities, and strategic industry-academia partnerships.

IIM Jammu will continue to play a pivotal role in catalyzing economic transformation in the region, ensuring that the industries of J-K are equipped for a resilient and future-ready ecosystem. (ANI)