Heavy Windstorm, Hailstorm Cause Widespread Damage in Rajouri's Kalakote

Rajouri: A severe windstorm accompanied by thundering hailstorms and heavy rainfall caused destruction across the Kalakote sub-district of Rajouri on Thursday evening, leaving dozens of families homeless and widespread property damage in its wake.

The worst-affected areas include Tehsil Kalakote and Mogla Block, where strong winds tore through the region. Some houses with tin-sheet roofs were unable to withstand the storm's intensity. Almost 100 homes have reportedly been destroyed, and some school buildings have suffered roof damage, according to ADC Kalakote, Tanveer Ahmed.

"Many poor families in these areas had built their houses with limited resources. The iron sheet roofs have been blown away, and all their household belongings have been destroyed," said Tanveer Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalakote.

The administration has constituted many teams for rescue operations in Block Moghla, Kalakote Sub Division.

Adding to the misery, a high alert has been issued in the region for the next 48 hours as further inclement weather is predicted.

Significant infrastructural damage has been caused. Tree uprooting and the destruction of electric poles and cables have completely disrupted power supply lines. The storm also damaged the roof of the SKME School building in Kalakote.

Residents are urging the government to provide immediate compensation and relief assistance. ADC Tanveer Ahmed confirmed that assessment teams have been deployed across all affected zones and relief measures are being expedited.

"All reports are being compiled, and we are actively addressing the issues. Relief is being provided as a priority, and people are being advised to remain indoors for their safety," ADC Ahmed added.

The administration has assured continued monitoring of the situation, with efforts underway to restore basic services and offer aid to those impacted. (ANI)