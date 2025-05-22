Gunfight breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, May 22 (IANS) A gunfight erupted on Thursday between the joint security forces and the terrorists during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Officials said that on specific information about the presence of a group of three to four terrorists, joint forces launched a CASO in Singhpora, Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

“The cordon was tightened to engage the terrorists and to ensure that they are unable to escape. As the joint forces came closer, the hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering an encounter which is now going on. Three to four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are reported to be holed up,” officials said.

Naming the operation as 'Op Trashi', the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army in a post on its X handle said, "Contact has been established with #terrorists during a joint #operation with @JmuKmrPolice at #Chhatru, #Kishtwar today morning. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralize the terrorists."

Joint forces have started aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in J&K. These operations were intensified after April 22, when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists segregated tourists on the basis of religion and killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The cowardly terrorist act outraged the entire nation. India launched precision-guided targeted attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan responded by heavy mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting civilian facilities.

A total of 200 houses and shops were destroyed in Pakistani shelling, while hundreds of border residents were forced to abandon their villages to run to safer locations.

The border residents have not fully returned to their homes yet as the security forces are still defusing unexploded Pakistan shells in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

India agreed to a ceasefire arrived at by the DGMOs of the two countries on June 12.

But, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear that the understanding will be respected only as long as Pakistan does not allow any terrorist activity on its soil against India. he said that this was a probation period for Pakistan.

--IANS

sps/dpb