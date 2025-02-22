Fresh Snowfall Enhances Srinagar Weather; Surge in Tourism at Dal Lake

Srinagar/Doda: A mesmerizing white landscape has enveloped the Gandoh Bhalesa Mountain in Doda, as fresh snowfall transforms the lush green terrain into a pristine winter wonderland.

The Himalayan region, with its snow-clad peaks and serene environment, continues to offer a magical winter experience.

Meanwhile, the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar is witnessing a significant surge in tourist footfall.

Travellers from across the country and beyond are flocking to experience its enchanting charm. Tourists are enjoying shikara rides to explore the inner parts of Dal Lake.

The rise in tourism is boosting local businesses, benefiting houseboat owners, shikara operators, and handicraft sellers.

Cozy houseboats, with their intricate woodwork and charming interiors, provide visitors with a memorable stay, while shikara operators guide them through the lake's mesmerizing landscape. Handicraft sellers showcasing beautifully crafted souvenirs and traditional Kashmiri products are also seeing a rise in business as tourists seek to take a piece of this enchanting locale home with them.

As the local economy flourishes it also brings challenges and responsibilities. Sustainable tourism practices must be prioritized to preserve the delicate ecosystem of Dal Lake and maintain its idyllic beauty for generations to come. Initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting eco-friendly shikara rides can ensure that this enchanting paradise remains a cherished destination.

A tourist from Lucknow, Rahul Gupta, said: "This is a beautiful place, truly the paradise of Kashmir. Everyone should visit. The people are helpful, the environment is pollution-free, and the facilities are excellent. My houseboat experience was great. It's a must-visit, especially in winter."

Urvashi, another tourist, said, "We arrived yesterday and explored the market, taking a shikara ride to Zero Point and Lal Chowk. The market is wonderful, people are friendly, and it's peaceful and pollution-free. It's enjoyable even in the cold winter."

Ghulam Rasool, a local resident, said, "It's winter season now, and the cold weather is attracting tourists. The climate is perfect, and Kashmir's beauty is at its peak."

Meanwhile, In the Jammu region, snow clearance operations by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are underway on the Budhal-Mahore-Gool Road, ensuring connectivity between the districts of Rajouri, Mahore, and Ramban.

As tourism flourishes, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi underscored the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated, "In the hinterland, the Counter Terrorism grid has been reinvigorated, and all government agencies have taken steps in a synergized manner for the upliftment of the local populace, which has resulted in the region shifting from 'Terrorism to Tourism.'"

With enhanced security and infrastructural development, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a resurgence in economic activity, driven by a surge in tourism. (ANI)