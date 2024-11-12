Encounter erupts between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora, JK

Bandipora (J&K): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, "Operation Nagmarg" is underway in the general area of Nagmarg of Bandipora.

"On November 12, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police in the general area Nagmarg, Bandipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

Earlier, on November 9, based on specific intelligence regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Operation launched by the Army and JK Police in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops effectively retaliated. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces.

On Monday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Air Force Station in Jammu to pay homage to Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar who lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF) lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.

On November 6, Security forces eliminated one terrorist in the Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora. On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

