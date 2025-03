Kupwara: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Krumhoora-Zachaldara area of Handwara, situated in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir valley on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police are also assisting the security forces.

"#Encounter has started at Krumhoora Zachaldara area of #Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X

Further details are awaited from the incident. (ANI)