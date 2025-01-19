Cold Wave Grips Jammu & Kashmir: Doda Turns Winter Wonderland with Fresh Snowfall

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Jammu and Kashmir experiences 'Chillai Kalan,' a 40-day period of harsh winter, the Bhalessa area of Doda transformed into a winter wonderland following a fresh spell of snowfall.

Inclement weather conditions continued in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and several other parts of the territory, as winter's chill intensified. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Srinagar City was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius at 11:30 am.

The temperature recorded in Gulmarg is -1.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam is 0.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal is 6.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara is 2.4 degrees Celsius, Katra is 14.6 degrees Celsius and Jammu City is 16.6 degrees Celsius.

However, the regional Met Department haven't issued any kind of warnings for all districts of the capital city.

Chillai Kalan is a 40-day period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Also known as Chilla-i-Kalan, meaning "forty days of intense cold," this period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow. The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a blanket of fog covered the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday morning, reducing visibility and causing disruptions in train services and daily life. A total of 41 trains originating from various stations in Delhi were running late due to the fog, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius in the national capital, with air quality recorded as 'very poor'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index was logged at 340 at 8 am this morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'



Homeless people continued to take to night shelters to escape the increasing cold in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas.

Fog conditions were also reported in other parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, UP, and North Rajasthan. In UP's Prayagraj, devotees gathered at the Maha Kumbh mela despite the dense fog.

In UP's Prayagraj, devotees were seen gathering in the Maha Kumbh mela amid the layer of dense fog engulfed the area. According to the IMD, fog conditions are expected to remain in Prayagraj till 20 January.

"In Prayagraj, we are expecting fog conditions till 20 January. Subsequently, temperatures are likely to rise slightly in Prayagraj," Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist, told ANI on Saturday.

The effects of increasing cold can be seen in UP's Agra. For the past few days, the Taj Mahal has been covered in a blanket of fog. Locals say that for the past four to five days, there has been so much fog that even the Taj Mahal is not visible.

According to the IMD, fog conditions are expected to decrease in the North Indian region after January 20. Rainfall is also predicted over the Western Himalayan region from January 21, with temperatures expected to rise and fog conditions to reduce.

Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist, told ANI on Saturday that over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to increase from January 21.

"Over the Western Himalayan region, rainfall is likely to continue for the next 5 days. It will increase from 21 January and peak around 22-23 January. Over the plains, rainfall is likely to start on 22 January and continue into 23 January. Along with this, temperatures will rise, we may also get some thunderstorm activity, and fog conditions will significantly reduce," she said. (ANI)