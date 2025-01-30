BRO Initiates Snow Clearance from Sonamarg to Ranga Morh

Sonamarg: In a move to ensure safe passage amidst the snowfall and inclement weather conditions in Sonamarg, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated snow clearance operations to enhance traffic flow in the area.

A snow clearance operation by the BRO is underway from Sonamarg to Ranga Morh road.

The visuals shared by the BRO that an earth-moving machine is working continuously to remove snow from the area.

The Kashmir valley has been covered under a blanket of snow for the past few days. Although snowfall and these layers of snow may look breathtaking and mesmerising, it also hampers the daily activities of the people residing there.

According to the IMD, the temperature recorded in Srinagar at 8.30 today was -0.6 degrees Celsius.

The 40-day period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir called Chillai Kalan is drawing to a close. It started on December 21 and will end on January 31. It is a period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi witnessed a thin layer of fog on Thursday morning.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has predicted 'moderate fog' for the next two days till February 1 while it has forecasted 'rain' for February 3 in Delhi.

The minimum temperature is set to remain around 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum will hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Several homeless people took refuge in night shelter homes amid lowering temperatures in Delhi.

Despite a dense layer of fog enveloping Prayagraj on Thursday, a large number of devotees continued to arrive at the ongoing Mahakumbh, marking the significant religious gathering with unwavering devotion.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted foggy conditions in Prayagraj till 31st January.

A dense layer of fog also enveloped parts of Ayodhya today as a cold wave gripped the city. (ANI)