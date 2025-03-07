BJP does not talk about issues of J-K; their only aim is to divert attention: Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary hit out at the opposition BJP and alleged that they do not talk about the issues of the Union Territory and their only aim was to divert the attention from real issues.

He was reacting to the statement of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Sunil Sharma that some MLAs advocated for talks with Pakistan.

Surinder Choudhary said, "Elections were held in J&K after six years. In 10 years, the six years mentioned plus the tenure of the BJP and the PDP, the people of J&K were ruined. They (BJP) don't talk about the issues of J&K. Their only aim is to keep the people confused and divert their attention from real issues. What did J&K get after scrapping Article 370? They should answer to that. I would appeal to the smaller media organisations not to change the narrative."

He further said that the budget would live up to the expectations of the people.

He further said, "The budget will come according to the intentions with which the people of J&K voted for the leaders of the National Conference. We will live up to the expectations of the people."

Earlier, BJP leader Sunil Sharma expressed his concerns over remarks made by some of the members related to engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing development situations in POJK and our Union Territory, and "glorifying" Pakistan.

In a written letter to J-K Legislative Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on March 6, LoP Sharma said, "I write to you in my capacity as the Leader of Opposition, deeply concerned about certain remarks being made on the floor of this August House. It has been observed that discussions within the Assembly are increasingly veering towards subjects such as engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing the development situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) with that of our Union Territory, and, in some instances, even making remarks that could be construed as glorifying Pakistan."

The Leader of Opposition stated that such statements pose a serious challenge to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of our nation and are detrimental to the broader interests of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

LoP Sharma urged the Speaker to take action and ensure discussions that undermine national interests are curtailed. He further appealed the Speaker to expunge any words or remarks from the Assembly's official records if they are deemed unparliamentary, inflammatory, or prejudicial to national integrity.

The BJP leader further claimed that "patriotic statements" made in the interest of the nation are being expunged from the records and certain narratives that "favour or glorify Pakistan" are being allowed to remain on record. (ANI)