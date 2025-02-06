5 Drug Peddlers Booked Under PIT-NDPS Act in Srinagar, J-K

Srinagar: In a crackdown against drug trafficking, Police in Srinagar have booked five drug peddlars under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act).

The accused have been identified as Mohd Toyoub Sheikh, resident of Surnai Mohalla Kawdara Srinagar, Abrar Ahamd Misger alias Aaba, resident of Shah Hamdan colony, Zakoora in Srinagar, Milad Bashir Bhat, resident of Doolipora Kawdara in Srinagar, Mohd Rafiq Patoo, resident of Shah Mohalla Ahmad Nagar in Srinagar and Muneer Ahmad Bhat, resident of Sonwar in Srinagar.

The five individuals have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining the formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against them.

Consequently, these drug peddlers were detained and lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu and District Jails of Udhampur and Kathua.

These drug peddlers have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale.

They were also involved in several NDPS Act cases of various police stations of Srinagar. Despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network.

Police has also set into motion the process to attach their properties under the provisions of PIT-NDPS Act. (ANI)