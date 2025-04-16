18-year-old creates 150 bird nests to save Sparrows

Udhampur: In a commendable move to save Sparrows, 18-year-old Amrit Suryavanshi has initiated the 'Save Birds Mission' at his farm in Lehnu in the Tikri village of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir.

As a part of this mission, Amrit set up over 150 bird nests to create a safe habitat for birds.

World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year on March 20.

Earlier last month, on the same day, the Dawoodi Bohra community once again committed itself to preserving the environment with the relaunch of its 'Save Our Sparrows (SOS)' campaign, which aimed to address the alarming decline in sparrow populations.

This nationwide initiative, which began on March 6, culminated on March 20, serving as a reminder to protect the small yet ecologically vital bird.

The SOS campaign has already made significant strides, with volunteers distributing approximately 50,000 bird feeders across various parts of India, including schools, parks, households, and community centres. These feeders are essential in providing sparrows with food sources, especially in urban areas where natural habitats are shrinking due to environmental degradation and rapid urbanisation.

In Mumbai and surrounding areas, over 6,500 bird feeders have been distributed among community members.

As part of this initiative, the Dawoodi Bohra community has also developed unique software to track the distribution of bird feeders. Each bird feeder is geotagged and assigned a unique ID to create a heat map. This allows volunteers to monitor the areas where sparrow numbers are low and assess the impact of the bird feeders on boosting sparrow populations.

The project, led by the Burhani Foundation and Project RISE-the philanthropic wing of the community-hopes to encourage community members, especially children, to connect with nature and learn the importance of ecological balance.

The SOS initiative received positive feedback, with community members installing the feeders at their homes and schools. The project was meant to distribute 50,000 bird feeders by World Sparrow Day last month, and it is aimed to continue around the year to ensure a long-term impact. (ANI)