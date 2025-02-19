Vikramaditya Singh Slams Railways Minister Bittu Over "Factually Incorrect" Claims on Himachal Railway Projects

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has slammed Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, for making "factually incorrect" statements about railway projects in the state.

Singh accused Bittu of spreading misinformation to create a political sensation, citing discrepancies in the Union Minister's claims about budgetary allocations.

"I understand that he is a newly appointed minister and may not be well-versed with the statistics of his ministry. However, it seems that he is still stuck in the mindset of Youth Congress. One cannot justify switching from Congress to BJP merely through empty rhetoric," said Singh.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla on Wednesday, Singh pointed out that Bittu's claim of Rs 11,806 crore in additional budgetary support for railway projects in Himachal Pradesh is not supported by official documents or the railway ministry's website.

"He claimed that Rs 11,806 crore has been given as additional budgetary support for railway projects in Himachal Pradesh. But as per the railway ministry's own documents and official website, there is no such allocation," he stated.

Singh highlighted that the state has received significantly less funding for railway projects, with only Rs 1,591 crore spent out of a promised Rs 3,860 crore over three years.

"In 2021-22, Rs 1,289 crore was announced for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line. In 2023-24, the same Rs 1,289 crore was mentioned again. Over three years, a total of Rs 3,860 crore was promised, but only Rs 1,591 crore has actually been spent. Even the capital expenditure in Himachal has been far less than what has been projected in financial budgets," Singh added.

Singh also expressed concerns about the slow progress of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line, citing a significant increase in the project's estimated cost from Rs 3,000 crore in 2015 to over Rs 7,000 crore currently.

Singh emphasized that the state government is forced to pay an additional Rs 1,100 crore due to the Centre's refusal to contribute more than Rs 70 crore for land acquisition.

"In 2015, the estimated expenditure for the project was Rs 3,000 crore, with Rs 70 crore allocated for land acquisition. The central government was supposed to cover 75 per cent of the cost as a grant. Now, the revised cost has soared beyond Rs 7,000 crore, yet the Centre has refused to contribute beyond Rs 70 crore for land acquisition. As a result, the state government is forced to bear an additional Rs 1,100 crore," he explained.

Singh added that since March 1, 2023, the state government has already spent Rs 300 crore on land acquisition for railway projects, yet the central government has not reimbursed this amount.

"The Union Minister's statements are not based on facts. We respect him personally, but that does not mean he can spread misinformation in any state to create political sensation. The numbers he presented do not exist in any official government document. If, in the future, such figures do appear, we will address them accordingly," Singh asserted.

Singh reiterated the importance of cooperative federalism, stressing that political affiliations should not influence infrastructure development. He urged the Centre to fulfill its commitments and increase budgetary provisions for railway expansion in Himachal Pradesh.

"We want railway expansion, whether in the Bhanupalli region or elsewhere in Himachal. We also want the railway line to extend along the Satluj River, connecting Bilaspur, Rampur, and other areas. But such projects must be based on genuine cooperation between the Centre and the state, rather than political discrimination," he stated.

The Minister also addressed the Centre's claim of allocating Rs 54,662 crore to Himachal Pradesh between 2014 and 2024, clarifying that this amount includes standard allocations made to all states under various centrally sponsored schemes.

"Yes, this amount has been given over the last 10 years, but it includes various centrally sponsored schemes like the PM Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, and health sector funding. This is not some special favour to Himachal; these are standard allocations made to all states," he clarified.

Singh highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has unique financial constraints due to its geographical and ecological conditions.

"When Himachal Pradesh was granted statehood, it was known that while it was politically viable, it was not economically self-sufficient. The state has a large forest cover, limiting industrial expansion. The Centre must continue to support Himachal through grants and compensations, including carbon credit benefits," he stated.

Singh also pointed out a significant reduction in the state's revenue deficit grant.

"In 2019, Himachal Pradesh received Rs 13,000 crore in revenue deficit grants, which has now been reduced to Rs 3,000 crore. This has caused a financial shock of Rs 10,000 crore to the state's economy. About 70 percent of our budget is consumed by salaries, pensions, and loan repayments, leaving very little for capital expenditure," he elaborated.

He urged the opposition to participate in constructive discussions on overcoming the state's financial challenges.

"The opposition must also engage in discussions on long-term solutions for Himachal's economic position. Even in 1991, when the Centre faced a financial crisis, economic measures were taken to stabilize the situation. Similarly, we need a long-term vision for Himachal," he said.

Responding to Bittu's claim that the Himachal government had not yet contributed its share for railway projects, Singh said the state was committed to fulfilling its responsibilities.

"Whatever contributions we are required to make, we will ensure they are given. The final call on this will be taken by the Chief Minister. However, we also expect the Centre to fulfill its commitments and increase budgetary provisions for railway expansion in Himachal," he emphasized.

Discussing infrastructure development in rural areas, Singh said that Himachal Pradesh has already submitted its proposal for road expansion under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

"We have uploaded proposals for approximately 1,000 kilometres of rural roads. Formal discussions have taken place with the Union Ministry of Rural Development, and we are expecting principal approval by March. This will enhance road connectivity in tribal and difficult-to-access regions of the state," he assured.

Singh also announced his upcoming visit to Chamba district to review development projects.

"Over the next three days, I will be visiting Chamba to inspect ongoing development works. Our priority is to ensure infrastructure reaches every corner of the state," he concluded.

The sharp remarks by Vikramaditya Singh indicate growing tensions between the state and the Centre over budgetary allocations and infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh. While he acknowledged financial assistance received from the Union government, he strongly opposed what he called "misleading claims" and called for fair and transparent financial support for the state's growth. (ANI)