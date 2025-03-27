Tourists enjoy snow and scenic beauty at Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: Tourists on Thursday rejoiced amid a thick layer of snow covering areas near the North and South portals of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, built at an altitude of 10,040 feet.

The Atal Tunnel, also known as the Rohtang Tunnel, located in Himachal Pradesh, is currently covered in a beautiful blanket of snow, drawing tourists from across the country.

Many tourists expressed their excitement about the journey through the Atal Tunnel and the views that come with it.

Speaking to ANI, Ashish from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, said, "It was on our bucket list to go to the Atal Tunnel from the South portal to the North portal. This is a great highway. The distance between the two valleys, which used to take 9-10 hours to cover, can now be covered in 10 minutes..."

A tourist from Amritsar, Punjab, Amandeep Kaur, said, "The view here is captivating, and the natural beauty is worth seeing... It is no less than heaven. Everyone should definitely come here... the Atal Tunnel is built really well... You can come here very smoothly. There is no danger of any kind..."

With its snow-covered surroundings and easy access, the Atal Tunnel has become a must-visit destination for those visiting Himachal Pradesh, offering both scenic views and modern infrastructure. The snowfall has added to its allure, making it a perfect place for those looking to experience the beauty of the mountains.

The Atal Tunnel, an engineering marvel in the Himalayas, is a highway tunnel constructed under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range.

Located on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India, it holds the distinction of being the longest single-tube highway tunnel situated above 10,000 feet, as per the Border Roads Organisation's official website. (ANI)