State govt's duty is to ensure peace, dispute would be settled in court: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu on Sanjauli row

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed for peace between communities in the wake of the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli, and said that the state government's duty was to ensure peace between the communities and the dispute would be settled in the court.



CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "India is a secular country. All religions are respected here. We shouldn't get carried away by emotions. We should work as per the law. The protest happened peacefully, govt is monitoring the situation. As per the law, we will take further action. Our duty is to make sure there is peace between all the communities."



Watch: https://youtu.be/lTMLLdoXCmI?si=Uz5HTJR2GhVZB4jw

He further stated that he was happy that protests were peaceful in nature.



Sukhu added, "If the protesters are calling it illegal construction then the issue is in court. The court will decide it. Our aim is to maintain the peace between the communities. I am happy that no violence has been reported. Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state."



Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that whatever action will be taken by the government, it will be within the framework of law.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22teachers'-salaries-should-be-more-than-ias-officers%22:-aap-leader-manish-sisodia

Vikramaditya Singh said, "It is our collective responsibility to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in Himachal Pradesh. This includes the people in society, government and all political parties. This is a sub-judice matter before the court of Municipal Commissioner, it is a matter of illegal construction. So, it is my humble request to everyone to not give it a political twist. We respect everyone's sentiments. I urge everyone to not take any step that would question the peace in the state. Whatever action will be taken by the government, it will be within the framework of law, Constitution and Municipal Act."



Earlier, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Congress over its stance on the issue, asking, "Is the Himachal government run by BJP or Congress?"



"There is only hatred in Himachal's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'! In this video, the Himachal minister is speaking the language of the BJP," Owaisi said, sharing Anirudh Singh's speech on X.



Notably, the fate of the mosque will be decided in the Municipal Commissioner's court. The case has been scheduled to be heard on September 7, in which it will be decided whether the 'unauthorised construction' should be demolished or not.



The Sanjauli Mosque row continues to stir political debate in Himachal Pradesh, with both BJP and Congress leaders expressing their positions on the issue.

—ANI