Shimla Weather Update: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Roads in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said that heavy snowfall and rainfall over the last two days have disrupted road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. Negi said that while the weather conditions have had certain benefits, they have also caused damage in several areas.

Speaking to ANI he said, "The state has received heavy snowfall and rainfall over the last two days. It has benefitted and subsequently induced damage at certain places. 583 link roads are disrupted, and 5 national highways are blocked at several places..."

He further added, "We have received information about accidents at several places... Wherever the roads are blocked, the snow clearance process is going on, and we are trying to resume the vehicular and other movements as soon as possible..."

Earlier in the day, many vehicles were swept away or trapped in sludge following flash floods triggered by incessant torrential rain in lower areas of the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The rain has also triggered landslides in several parts.

The Met Department has forecast that due to a Western Disturbance, light snowfall is likely at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur as well as over the higher reaches of Kullu district.

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that owing to snowfall and rain, a total of 583 roads in the State, including five National Highways, were blocked.

A total of 2263 distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, affecting power supply to numerous areas.

According to the Authority, 279 water supply schemes have been impacted as of Friday, leaving many regions without essential services. On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state, including the district of Kullu, battled heavy rains and snowfall.(ANI)