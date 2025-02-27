Shimla Weather: Snowfall in Himachal's High Altitudes, IMD Predicts More Rain

Shimla: The higher-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh have witnessed snowfall, while widespread rainfall has been recorded across the state over the past 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that snowfall in the upper reaches will continue for the next 48 hours, accompanied by rain in most parts of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said, "In the last 24 hours, snowfall has been recorded in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, and rain has been observed in other regions. If we discuss the amount, Kullu has received 22 mm of rain, while Manali has witnessed 20 cm of snowfall. Other hill stations in the higher reaches have also received snowfall ranging between 8 cm and 20 cm. On the night of February 26, Lahaul-Spiti and the upper mountain areas of Kinnaur received snowfall of approximately one to one and a half feet."

The IMD has predicted that rain and snowfall will continue in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, especially on February 27 and 28. The lower and mid-altitude regions are expected to experience moderate rainfall, while higher reaches, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur, could receive light to moderate snowfall. In some areas of Kangra district, heavy rainfall may also occur.

Sharma continued, "Most areas have recorded daytime temperatures that are 4-5°C below normal. In the coming days, daytime temperatures will remain around normal, but minimum temperatures may drop further. After March 1, daytime temperatures will gradually rise again."

According to IMD data, Himachal Pradesh has received 41 per cent less rainfall than normal during this winter season. However, the Kullu and Mandi districts have received near-normal precipitation. Overall, the state has recorded a 61 per cent deficit in total precipitation.

The impact of another western disturbance, expected on the night of March 2, will determine whether the precipitation deficit in the state improves. "The upcoming western disturbance will bring precipitation, both snow and rain, for a short duration. We will have to monitor its activity closely," added Sharma. (ANI)