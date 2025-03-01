Severe Snowfall Disrupts Life in Himachal Pradesh, Affects Lahaul & Spiti

Shimla: Heavy snowfall has severely affected areas in Lahaul and Spiti areas with roads blocked and vehicles covered under thick layers of snow. The region's transportation has been severely disrupted, making it challenging for residents and travelers. Himachal Pradesh IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Saturday provided an update on the state's weather conditions.

He stated, "The last 24 hours have seen heavy rainfall and even snow in the upper reaches of the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was seen in Kullu, Kangra, and Mandi districts." Sharma explained the cause of the sudden weather change, saying, "The sudden change in climate was because of the Western disturbances, which activated on February 25 and continued till late last night."

Sharma said, "Another Western disturbance will be activated on March 2, and its effect will be seen on 3 March. Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul Spiti will see heavy to very heavy snowfall. Kullu and Mandi will see heavy rainfall." He offering a hopeful outlook for improvement in conditions noting, "The weather throughout the state will clear on March 5."

Meanwhile in lower areas of Kullu district of the State, many vehicles were swept away or trapped in sludge following flash floods triggered by incessant torrential rain. The rain has also triggered landslides in several parts. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority had said on Friday that owing to snowfall and rain, a total of 583 roads in the State, including five National Highways, were blocked.

A total of 2263 distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, affecting power supply to numerous areas. According to the Authority, as of Friday, 279 water supply schemes have been impacted, leaving many regions without essential services. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state, including the district of Kullu, battled heavy rains and snowfall.

The chief minister urged people to remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. "I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams," Sukhu said while talking to reporters.

The chief minister stated that the authorities have been directed to open the gates for one of the power project dams as heavy downpours gripped the Kullu valley, causing floods and landslides in the district."I spoke with the Deputy Commissioners of Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti. We welcome the rains, but Kullu witnessed heavy downpours. We have directed to open the gates for one of the power project dams," Sukhu said.

Intense snowfall was reported in the upper Himalayan regions of Lahaul and Spiti. The Meterological Centre in Shimla issued an alert for heavy rain and snowfall in many parts of the State, including the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. (ANI)