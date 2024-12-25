Severe Cold Wave Grips Himachal Pradesh: Shimla Freezes at 2°C, Lahaul-Spiti at -10.6°C Amid Festive Season

Shimla: A severe cold has intensified in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with Shimla city recording a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius.

Higher-altitude areas, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Dalhousie, have plunged into sub-zero temperatures. Even the plains of the state, such as Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kangra, are experiencing biting colds, posing significant challenges to daily life and travel.

During the last 24 hours, most regions in Himachal Pradesh have recorded sub-zero temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the tribal area of Lahaul-Spiti's Tabo at -10.6 degrees Celsius. In Kaza, the temperature was -6.9 degrees, while Kukumseri recorded -8.2 degrees Celsius. In Kinnaur district's Rekong-Peo, the temperature was recorded at -0.9 degrees Celsius.

Manali also experienced a temperature of -0.3 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Shimla, recorded 2.0 degrees Celsius, while Kufri and Narkanda recorded 0.1 degrees Celsius and -2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Kalpa, Kinnaur, the temperature was recorded at -4.0 degrees Celsius, and Dharamshala reported a temperature of 5.02 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh, a resident, said, "They are finding it difficult to cope with the severe weather conditions." He shared his plight, stating, "The cold has increased significantly. It's becoming challenging to commute and walk. Even water has frozen, causing additional problems."

Rajesh added that to address the challenges posed by the snow and ensure safety, the Shimla district administration has stepped up its efforts. Roads blocked by snowfall are being cleared systematically to minimise inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap stated, "The major roads in and around Shimla that were blocked due to snowfall have been cleared. However, caution is necessary in areas where roads are jammed, as the risk of slipping remains high. Following the advisory is crucial in such situations."

DC Kashyap further added, "Over the past two to three days, the cold in Shimla has increased considerably. Nearly all the roads in the district have been reopened, but in areas with heavy snow, additional machinery and manpower have been deployed. These roads will also be cleared soon."

With Christmas and New Year celebrations approaching, the administration has taken several steps to ensure smooth traffic and safety. Shimla city has been divided into different zones for better traffic management, and authorised parking has been restricted on smaller roads to prevent congestion.

DC Kashyap explained, "Given the Winter Carnival and the influx of tourists, we have deployed additional resources to manage traffic. Advisories have been issued, and we appeal to tourists to follow them. Traffic is being diverted according to the weather conditions to ensure smooth movement."

Kashyap underlined the importance of cooperation from both locals and tourists. "I hope for the cooperation of everyone. Tourists visiting Shimla for the New Year should leave with fond memories. With everyone's support, we can ensure smooth operations and a pleasant experience for all," the DC added.

The administration has issued weather advisories, urging visitors to exercise caution while travelling in the region. Efforts are underway to ensure a hassle-free experience for both tourists and locals during the peak winter season.

As Shimla prepares for the festive season amid the intensifying cold, authorities remain focused on addressing the challenges posed by heavy snowfall and the surge in tourist activity. (ANI)