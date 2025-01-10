Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Shimla: Bike Rally Flags Off Himachal Pradesh Initiativ

Shimla: The Deputy Commissioner of Shimla district administration, Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi jointly flagged off a bike rally on Friday, emphasising road safety and awareness. The event aimed to promote safer driving practices and encourage public participation in creating a disciplined road culture.

Speaking to the media after the flag-off, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap highlighted the significance of road safety initiatives.

"We are conducting various programs to ensure safety and bring awareness among people about disciplined driving in hilly areas. This involves engaging the public to drive safely and follow traffic rules," he said.

He added that a year-long plan is in the pipeline to focus on road safety awareness and public involvement. This includes integrating awareness programs into schools, where road safety will be introduced as part of the curriculum.

"As you know, the youth are the future of our country, and their participation sends a powerful message to society. Our transport department and officials are organising various programs to educate people. This must become a part of our daily routine because road safety, when implemented in our lives, can reduce road accidents significantly," Kashyap said.

Kashyap made a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging them to adopt a disciplined approach to driving. "We must work towards avoiding road rage, wearing seat belts, and being patient. Often, while driving, people are distracted or frustrated by traffic jams, leading to accidents. My request to everyone is to remain calm and in control. Mistakes not only claim the life of the person at fault but also impact innocent victims," he said.

The DC further emphasised that "maintaining discipline on the road, following proper driving conduct, and ensuring self-discipline are important. Regular fitness checks for vehicles are also essential to prevent technical failures. We are organising competitions such as slogan writing and other online activities through the official pages of DC Shimla, SP Shimla, and DPR Shimla to ensure public participation. Winners will be rewarded to encourage a sense of responsibility and stability in road safety."

The campaign also involves active collaboration with taxi and bus unions, as well as volunteering initiatives. Blood donation camps and other awareness drives are being organised to engage the community.

"On January 31, we will conclude this campaign and finalise a year-long plan for road safety. This includes forming road safety clubs in schools to cultivate safe driving habits among children who will eventually handle vehicles in the future. If these habits are instilled early, road accidents can be reduced," Kashyap added.

He also announced plans to include chapters on road safety in the curriculum for 7th and 8th-grade students under the Himachal Pradesh Education Board.

"There is nothing more valuable than human life. We must protect our lives and avoid endangering others' lives. We hope to strengthen road safety measures and integrate tourists into this campaign to ensure a safer environment," Kashyap added further.

Participants in the rally shared their views on the importance of road safety. Ravi Verma, one of the riders, said, "It is crucial to follow rules and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. Only by adhering to safety measures can we protect ourselves and others. This bike aims to spread awareness about safe driving practices and responsible road behaviour."

The campaign reflects a collective effort to make roads safer for everyone. By fostering public participation, educating youth, and integrating road safety into daily life, Shimla's authorities aim to reduce road accidents and ensure a more disciplined driving culture in the region.(ANI)