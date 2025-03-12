Monumental achievement for state's healthcare sector: Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal

Shimla: Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday hailed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur as a monumental achievement for the state's healthcare sector. He also criticised the Congress government in the state, saying that it was "deeply troubled" as AIIMS was working for the welfare of the people.

"We must express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for not only granting Himachal an AIIMS but also ensuring that it emerges as a state-of-the-art medical institution in record time," Bindal said while addressing the media here.

He revealed that a whopping Rs 3,000 crore had already been invested in the institute, and it had begun providing super-specialised treatment and services to the people. Highlighting recent developments, he stated that JP Nadda had bestowed another significant gift upon the state during his recent visit to Bilaspur.

Bindal outlined the major contributions made by AIIMS Bilaspur, including the PET Scan Facility for Early Cancer Detection: The first-ever Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan machine in the public sector was dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

This advanced technology will enable the early detection of cancer, a growing health concern. He said that to enhance the state's ability to combat viral diseases, the foundation stone for a Virology Laboratory was laid. This lab, the first of its kind in Himachal, is being constructed with an investment of Rs 20 crore.

Bindal said the inauguration of three new generic medicine stores will provide quality medicines at low prices to the public. He added that a Sarai Bhawan (rest house) is being constructed to provide affordable accommodation for patients and their attendants. The foundation stone for this facility was also laid, with an estimated construction cost of Rs 20 crore.

Expressing dismay over the opposition's stance, Bindal strongly criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for politicising crucial healthcare initiatives.

"It is unfortunate that while AIIMS is working for the welfare of the people and providing life-saving treatment, Congress is deeply troubled by this progress. They are opposing even the PET scan facility, which is a boon for cancer patients," he said.

Bindal noted that people from Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Solan are now availing treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur, but instead of appreciating this, Congress leaders are uncomfortable with its success.

He questioned their intentions, stating: "It seems Congress has developed an aversion to AIIMS itself. Their actions make us wonder if their ultimate goal is to shut down this institution altogether. This is why they are resorting to baseless propaganda against AIIMS Bilaspur."

Bindal recalled a recent visit to AIIMS Bilaspur on March 6, where he met a woman who had been waiting for three months to get a PET scan. On the very day the facility was inaugurated, she was able to undergo the test.

"This is the difference AIIMS Bilaspur is making in people's lives. Yet, Congress finds this painful. Their problem is not with AIIMS but with the welfare of the poor," he added.

Bindal also took a dig at the Congress-led state government, accusing it of mismanaging disaster relief funds and depriving the poor of essential benefits.

"The Congress government has distorted the definition of disaster relief. While the Modi government is constructing 1.1 lakh houses for the poor, Congress leaders are distributing these resources among their own people, favouring relatives and political allies," he alleged.

He warned that the people of Himachal Pradesh will not tolerate such misgovernance and will hold Congress accountable for its actions.

"Congress leaders plotting against AIIMS are actually conspiring against the poor. If they think they can stop Modi Ji's mission of healthcare for all, they are mistaken. The people of Himachal will give them a befitting reply," he added.

With BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur and Randhir Sharma working tirelessly for the state, Bindal expressed confidence that AIIMS Bilaspur will continue to expand and provide world-class healthcare to Himachal Pradesh.

"Congress can keep trying to obstruct progress, but AIIMS Bilaspur will keep moving forward. Healthcare is not a political issue; it is a basic right of every citizen, and the BJP will ensure it reaches everyone," he said. (ANI)