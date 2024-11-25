If there are doubts India should hold elections with ballot papers Himachal CM Sukhu

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, said on Monday that the country should hold elections over ballot papers, expressing concerns over the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).



His comments came after questions were raised by Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara regarding the security of the technological systems used in elections. Sukhu stated that if doubts persist about the reliability of electronic voting, it would be necessary to conduct elections through the traditional method of ballot papers to remove any skepticism surrounding the process.



When asked about the Maharashtra poll results and how there was a lack of opposition leader, the Congress leader emphasized that such political dynamics are commonplace in a democracy.



"All this happens in a democracy," Sukhu said.

Sukhu also referenced the remarks made by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has acknowledged the potential for technology to be hacked. "Even the guru of technology, Elon Musk, has accepted that technology can be hacked by anyone," Sukhu pointed out. He concluded by reiterating that the integrity of the electoral process is paramount, and addressing such concerns is necessary for maintaining public trust in the system.



The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Zila Parishad Bhawan in Shimla, marking a significant event for the state's governance. In his address, Sukhu addressed multiple important issues, including the completion of the Himachal Pradesh government's two-year tenure and the ongoing development work in the state. The Chief Minister highlighted that December 11 would mark two years since the Congress Party came to power in

Himachal Pradesh, and a special program is being planned in Bilaspur to commemorate this occasion.



He further hit out at the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, saying that Congress had inherited several incomplete projects from the previous and was focused on finishing what was left undone.



"Our government has decided that whatever half-finished work has been left by the BJP, it should be completed," he said.

He further added that his government was determined to carry forward the unfinished tasks and ensure the progress of the state. (ANI)