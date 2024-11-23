HP Tourism Development Corporation employees demand govt aid to prevent hotel closures

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India]: The Employees Union of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) vehemently criticised the response provided by the corporation's officials in the Himachal Pradesh High Court regarding its financial status, revenue, and occupancy. In light of the ongoing financial struggles, the union is calling for the revival of a vital state grant.

The union leaders claimed that the officials had misled the court with incorrect information, and they vowed to personally present the "real facts" to the judiciary. The union also allege that the Chairman of the HPTDC should be removed and he has misdirected the employee and misinformed the Court and the order resulted as they had concealed the information. The employee leaders are demanding removal of the Chairman.

The head of the Employees Union, Hukum Ram emphasised that the closure of nine operational hotels under the HPTDC, including significant properties like Chail Palace, Log hut and Nagar Castle, would lead to severe consequences for both employees and the tourism industry.

"Our demand is clear: the government must issue an affidavit and make a decision in favor of these nine hotels, as they are functioning properly. If these hotels are shut down, it will become extremely difficult for the staff who have dedicated their lives to this sector. These employees deserve their rights, and the court's decision should reflect that," Ram stated.

The Himachal Pardesh High court earlier had listed 18 hotels of HPTDC to shut down after November 25 and now on Friday shortlisted 9 hotels out of 18 and has ordered to close nine and has given over four months to make a plan for the same and give a status report by March 31, 2025.

According to the employee union, the affected hotels employ approximately 300 workers who are registered on voter rolls, and the shutdown would not only endanger their livelihoods but also disrupt the broader tourism ecosystem, impacting local businesses such as taxi drivers and tourism operators.

"There are many shortcomings in the management, but these hotels are still operational. If the staff had been adequately managed earlier, we wouldn't be facing such a crisis today. It's unfortunate that these vital properties, which contribute to the state's tourism, are being threatened with closure," said Rajkumar Sharma, the General Secretary of the HPTDC Employees Union.

The employee's union also raised concerns about the delayed payment of dues to both retired and current staff. A significant number of employees have yet to receive their arrears, including the much-anticipated Sixth Pay Commission dues. Moreover, medical bills remain unpaid for several months, further compounding the financial hardships faced by the workforce.

"The state government owes money to the corporation for food served during official functions, but these payments are often delayed for months. This lack of timely financial support is a major reason for the current crisis," Ram pointed out.

In previous years, the state government used to provide grants to the HPTDC, which helped the corporation manage its operations. "A Grant-in-Aid used to be provided to the corporation, but this has not been received in recent times. We urge the government to restart this support, similar to the grants given to other state corporations like the State Transport Corporation," Sharma explained.

The union also stressed the broader importance of the tourism sector to Himachal Pradesh's economy. The state is renowned for its tourism, attracting visitors from across India and around the world. With several government-run canteens, Himachal Bhawan, Sadan, State Guest House, and other essential services managed by the HPTDC, the union emphasised that the corporation plays a vital role in maintaining the state's image as a premier tourist destination.

To address the financial challenges, the Employees Union has demanded a lump-sum financial aid of around Rs 50 crore from the state government. This support, they argue, is crucial for improving the corporation's financial health and ensuring the continued success of Himachal Pradesh's tourism industry. "If the tourism sector falters, it will tarnish the image of Himachal Pradesh in the eyes of the world. Tourists come here to enjoy the beauty of the state, and it's essential that we have the infrastructure and services to support them," said Ram.

The union has also highlighted the urgency of their demands, given the growing financial distress within the corporation. With employees struggling with overdue payments and the threat of hotel closures looming, they are calling on the state government to take immediate action before the situation worsens.

Despite multiple attempts to engage with the state's leadership, union representatives claim they have been unable to meet the concerned officials. "We have tried meeting the President several times, but he is never available in Shimla. His work often takes him outside the state, and this lack of engagement is one of the key reasons why the situation has not improved," Ram noted.

As the situation stands, the Employees Union of HPTDC remains firm in its stance, calling on the state government to prioritize the financial stability of the corporation and the well-being of its dedicated employees. (ANI)