HP Assembly Speaker Highlights Journalism’s Crucial Role in India’s Independenc

Shimla: On Wednesday, while participating as the chief guest on the occasion of the National Seminar and Journalist Honour Ceremony organised by the Indian Journalist Welfare Forum at Kurukshetra University Residence, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the role of journalists in India's Independence is no less than that of freedom fighters and politicians associated with Independence.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and former minister Suresh Bhardwaj was also present as a special guest on this occasion. This programme is organised every year by the Indian Journalist Welfare Forum. In the seminar, the Legislative Assembly Speaker expressed his views on the topic 'Role of journalism in India's Independence'.

Pathania said that the Indian Journalist Welfare Forum is a strong platform for protecting the interests of journalists, which plays an important role in solving issues related to journalists from time to time and is always at the forefront in providing facilities to journalists. Speaking on the request of Pawan Ashri, President of the Indian Journalist Welfare Forum, to provide pension and other facilities to the journalists of Himachal on the lines of Haryana, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly said that this is a very important demand and for this he will discuss with the Chief Minister and try to get whatever possible done. Pathania said that the Journalist Welfare Forum was formed in the year 2000 and in the year 2015 its size was increased to national level. This forum is the only forum of Indian Journalist Welfare dedicated to the service of India, whose founder members are Pawan Ashri, Jasbir Singh and Satnam Singh.

Speaking on the topic "Journalism's important role in India's Independence", Kuldeep Pathania said that print media has played an incredible and incomparable role in the country's Independence, without which it was not possible to get Independence. Digital and electronic media did not exist then. Pt. Pathania said that while positive, factual and unprecedented writings of journalism inspired crores of Indians to get Independence, from time to time Hindi journalism worked to awaken new consciousness in the society.

Pathania said that about 198 years ago, on May 30, 1826, a Hindi weekly newspaper named Udant Martand was published from Calcutta, from where Hindi journalism spread its wings in the interest of the country and society. In this difficult period, despite all the challenges, eminent people published newspapers and contributed greatly to the country's independence. If assessed correctly, the background of independence was prepared by newspapers and journalists, which later inspired politicians and freedom fighters to become journalists first. Pandit Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr. Rajendra Prasad, all had a connection with journalism. Pathania said that newspapers and journalists had to struggle as much as politicians had to struggle for the freedom movement.

The silent meditation, penance and sacrifice of intellectuals and sages is a heritage of history, which should not be limited to literature alone but should also be considered as a series of people who sacrificed their lives on the altar of freedom. If we look at it technically, the early journalists were themselves reporters, writers, clerks, proofreaders, packers, printers, editors and distributors. Even though cruelty, injustice, anger, opposition, conflict, awareness and deadlock were their daily routine, they were still steadfast and determined because they had only one goal - the independence of the country.

They continued to work fearlessly despite the repressive policies of the British government, the non-cooperation of the government and the availability of general tolerance, which is visible everywhere today. At that time, there were neither regular readers nor regular presses. For publishing and printing, one had to beg other presses with folded hands so that some issues could be published.

At the beginning of the programme, the Vidhan Sabha Speaker was honoured by the Forum's President Pawan Ashri by presenting him a shawl and a memento. On this occasion, Pathania announced to give Rs31,000 from his discretionary fund to the Bhartiya Patrakar Kalyan Manch and congratulated and wished for the successful organization of the program. (ANI)