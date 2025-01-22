Himachal Tourism Plummets: Mahakumbh, Delhi Polls & No Snowfall Hit Shimla Hard

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's tourism industry, particularly in its capital Shimla, is facing a significant downturn due to several factors, including the lack of snowfall, the ongoing Mahakumbh, and the elections in Delhi.

Despite the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast predicting snowfall, the region has experienced a sharp decline in tourist arrivals. This has severely impacted the hotel industry, travel businesses, and transport services, leaving many stakeholders concerned about the future.

Tour operator Vasu, who works closely with the tourism sector, shared his concerns and said "There has been a sharp decrease in tourist inflow this season. Normally, 90 per cent of the tourists would come to Himachal Pradesh during this period, but now they are diverting to Mahakumbh. The elections in Delhi have also played a role in reducing the number of tourists. Additionally, the lack of snowfall has further discouraged visitors," he said while speaking to ANI.

The travel and hospitality sectors have also been bearing the brunt of this downturn. Hotel occupancy rates in Shimla have dropped significantly, with many lodges and roadside eateries reporting a sharp decline in business.

Vasu emphasized that the effect of the Mahakumbh Mela, Delhi elections and minimal snowfall has delivered a severe blow to the tourism industry.

"Tourism this season is down by 90 per cent. The combined effect of the Mahakumbh, Delhi elections, and minimal snowfall has delivered a severe blow to our industry. Taxi operators, hotels, and roadside businesses are all struggling to stay afloat," he further added.

Shimla's tourism-dependent businesses have been pinning their hopes on a change in weather conditions. Without snowfall, however, the prospects remain grim.

A local travel agent shared his plight and said that he had suffered severe losses this season.

"We have suffered massive losses. Hotels and eateries are empty, and the transport system has collapsed. Snowfall is critical to reviving tourism, but looking at the current weather conditions, it seems unlikely. We are anxiously waiting for January 25th or 26th, hoping the weather takes a favorable turn," the travel agent said.

Visitors who come to Shimla expected a snow-covered wonderland however left dissatisfied.

"People travel here for the snow experience, but they are met with bare, dry weather," said a local hotelier.

The disappointment among tourists is palpable, with many expressing regret over their decision to visit during this season.

The lack of fresh snowfall has been particularly disheartening for tourists who had traveled to Shimla with hopes of enjoying the winter charm.

Mohit, a visitor from Delhi, expressed his disappointment and said "I came to Shimla on the 19th, expecting to see snowfall. I even visited Kufri and Narkanda, but all I found was some old snow lying on the ground. We were hoping for fresh snowfall, but the weather here feels no different from Delhi. Many people seem to have opted for Mahakumbh or stayed back for the Delhi elections. This trip has been a disappointment," said Mohit , a tourist from Delhi.

The Mahakumbh, a religious event of significant cultural importance, has also drawn a large number of potential tourists away from Himachal Pradesh.

Coupled with the Delhi elections, these factors have led to a sharp decline in footfall. Businesses are hoping that future weather conditions and the conclusion of these events will bring relief to the struggling tourism sector.

The drop in tourist arrival reflects the vulnerability of tourism-dependent regions like Shimla, which heavily rely on seasonal snowfall to attract visitors. For now, the industry waits with bated breath, hoping for a turnaround that can revive its fortunes. (ANI)