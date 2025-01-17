Himachal Ski Mountaineering Association to Host Inaugural SkiMo Championship at Hamta, Promoting Winter Sports Tourism

Kullu: Himachal Ski Mountaineering Association's inaugural Ski Mountaineering (SkiMo) Championship is set to take place at Hamta on Saturday.

"The Himachal Ski Mountaineering Association proudly announces the 1st Himachal Ski Mountaineering (SkiMo) Championship, set to take place at the stunning high-altitude destination of Hamta on Saturday," as per an official release.

This groundbreaking event marks a significant milestone in promoting ski mountaineering, a newly recognized Olympic sport, in Himachal Pradesh and India. This championship not only serves as a platform for athletes to showcase their skills but also introduces Hamta as a new winter sports destination with immense potential for tourism and adventure activities. The event underscores the state's commitment to fostering sports in remote regions, aligning with the Himachal Pradesh Government's vision of exploring and developing new destinations for tourism and sports, as per the release.

The Chief Guest for the event, Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, will join local administration officials and dignitaries to inaugurate this one-day championship. The presence of top national athletes and young talents reflects the growing enthusiasm for ski mountaineering, especially among youth in remote mountain areas.

"Ski mountaineering combines endurance, technical skill, and resilience, making it a sport of great potential for Indian athletes. Events like this provide much-needed exposure and opportunities for local talent to compete on the national and international stage," the release read.

Beyond athletics, this event brings benefits to the local community by creating new avenues for tourism, media attention, and infrastructural development. Hamta, with its pristine slopes and rugged beauty, is poised to become a sought-after hub for winter sports, attracting adventure enthusiasts and tourists alike.

The event is expected to draw significant attention from national and international media, adventure sports enthusiasts, and tourists, creating a ripple effect of benefits for the local economy. (ANI)