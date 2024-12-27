Himachal Pradesh Declares Two-Day Holiday to Honor Former PM Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has declared a two-day state holiday and a day of national mourning to honor the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

All government buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast as a mark of respect. Furthermore, the events scheduled for Shimla's Winter Carnival have been postponed until December 1 to commemorate the loss of one of India's greatest statesmen.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was widely regarded as an architect of modern India's economic resurgence, has left behind a legacy that transcends political boundaries. Paying his respects, PWD and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh described Dr. Singh is a towering figure in Indian and global politics.

Speaking about Dr. Singh's contributions, Vikramaditya Singh said, "Manmohan Singh was a remarkable economist whose expertise shaped the course of India's economic history. His demise is not just a loss for the country but also a significant blow to the Congress party. My late father, Virbhadra Singh, had the privilege of working with him, and I too had the honor of meeting him." Said Singh.

Highlighting Dr. Singh's pivotal role in India's economic transformation, Vikramaditya Singh added, "When he served as the Finance Minister under PV Narasimha Rao, he introduced economic liberalization, laying the foundation for India to become the world's third-largest economy. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 saw revolutionary initiatives like the Right to Education and Right to Food, which brought transformative changes in the lives of millions. His visionary implementation of MGNREGA created countless job opportunities, especially in rural areas, cementing his commitment to inclusive development he said.

Singh recalled Dr. Manmohan Singh's personal qualities, describing him as a leader with unmatched humility and simplicity. "Even when he held the highest office in the country, he remained deeply connected with the common man. I remember visiting his home before he became Prime Minister; he would personally serve tea, and his wife would offer sweets. Despite his towering stature, he never abandoned his modest Maruti 800 car, symbolizing his grounded personality," Vikramaditya Singh said.

The minister also emphasized Dr. Singh's global influence, stating, "His personal connection with world leaders like Barack Obama and Chinese dignitaries highlighted his stature as not just an Indian leader but a global statesman. His contributions extended beyond national boundaries, earning him admiration and respect worldwide. The world acknowledges his legacy as a statesman who shaped economic policies that had far-reaching impacts he added.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed deep gratitude and respect for Dr. Singh's achievements, calling him an inspiration for future generations. "Dr. Singh's legacy as a visionary economist and leader will be remembered for centuries. His contributions to India's economy, governance, and global standing have left an indelible mark. As we pay tribute to him, we must strive to follow the path he charted for progress and development," he said further.

The Himachal Pradesh government's declaration of mourning underscores the profound loss felt across the state and the nation. As tributes pour in from global leaders, Dr. Singh's legacy continues to inspire and guide not only India but the entire world. (ANI)