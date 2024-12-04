Himachal Police nabs nine more drug peddlers of infamous Shahi Mahatma gang in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Nine more drug peddlers of the infamous Shahi Mahatma gang have been nabbed in Shimla district, bringing the total arrests till date to 50, police said here on Wednesday.

Investigations into the drug syndicate have uncovered digital transactions worth Rs10-11 crore, signalling a significant victory against organized crime in the region, a senior police officer said.

With this the Shimla District Police has achieved a major milestone in their fight against drug trafficking, dismantling the infamous gang which had been prowling the streets for the past two years, he said.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi highlighted the department's steadfast efforts over the last two years to combat the growing drug menace in Shimla.

"In the last 20 to 22 months, we have launched a concerted effort against drug trafficking activities. So far, we have registered nearly 700 cases and arrested close to 1,200 individuals. Our persistent and focused efforts have brought about a noticeable reduction in the demand-and-supply chain of drugs in Shimla. However, this battle is far from over," said Gandhi.

SP Gandhi emphasised the recent success in the Rohru subdivision, where the operations of Shashi Negi, the leader of the Shahi Mahatma Gang, were unearthed. This syndicate was instrumental in spreading drugs among vulnerable groups, including school and college students.

"Including his associates, we have arrested approximately 50 individuals connected to this syndicate. Our investigations are still underway, and we are determined to uproot this network entirely," he added.

Shedding light on the wider implications of drug trafficking, SP Gandhi underscored how organised crime goes beyond drug distribution, deeply impacting families, communities, and local economies.

"This is a substantial challenge, especially at the micro level, as drug-related activities devastate families and communities. The misuse of psychoactive substances like heroin is particularly alarming," Gandhi explained.

Police data reveals that many individuals become addicted after their initial use of narcotics, with synthetic substances and opium derivatives posing the greatest risk. Syndicates lure victims by offering free samples, trapping them in cycles of addiction and financial ruin.

The ongoing crackdown has unveiled the increasing use of digital platforms by drug syndicates to evade law enforcement. Gandhi explained the operational anonymity achieved through digital transactions. "Drug suppliers and recipients rarely make direct contact. Transactions are executed through digital platforms, ensuring anonymity."

This year, the police have arrested 570 individuals, including 25 women, for drug-related offences. Investigations into the Shahi Mahatma Gang alone have uncovered digital transactions worth Rs10-11 crore over two years, he said.

"This highlights the increasing sophistication of these networks and their ability to exploit digital platforms for illegal activities," Gandhi noted.

In addition to enforcement, the Shimla District Police have prioritized community engagement and technological innovation.

"To counter this issue, we have developed a Social Intelligence Integrated Network System," explained Gandhi. This initiative includes women's groups, socially conscious individuals, taxi operators, and college students, who provide confidential tips, significantly bolstering intelligence-gathering efforts.

The department has also adopted a reverse-order investigation model, focusing on digital evidence such as UPI payments and bank account analyses. This approach has been instrumental in exposing the operational intricacies of drug syndicates, the officer said

SP Gandhi concluded by emphasising the need for sustained, collaborative efforts to combat the drug problem.

"The magnitude of the problem demands both strong enforcement and widespread education. While our recent successes are promising, we must remain vigilant and committed to eliminating the drug menace from its roots," he stated.

This operation not only disrupts drug supply chains but also weakens the networks that prey on society's most vulnerable, he added. (ANI)