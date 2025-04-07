Himachal govt open to any form of investigation: CM Sukhu on Vimal Negi's death case

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the BJP of politicizing the death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). He said that his government is committed to a fair and transparent inquiry.

"Everyone wants to know the truth behind Vimal Negi's death. His wife has also met me, and we stand in full sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family," the Chief Minister told reporters.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is open to any form of investigation. "If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can conduct raids in Nadaun, then who is stopping the CBI from carrying out an investigation?" he remarked.

Vimal Negi, the General Manager (Engineering) at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), was found dead in Bilaspur on March 18 after being missing since March 10.

The BJP has demanded a CBI investigation in the case. BJP leaders alleged that Negi was subjected to severe mental stress due to undue pressure from his senior officials regarding financial irregularities in HPPCL.

Earlier in March, a BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and submitted a memorandum pressing for an independent investigation.

On March 19, HPPCL employees, along with Negi's family, staged protests, holding Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director Deshraj directly responsible for his death. Protesters alleged that these officials mentally harassed Negi to such an extent that he was left with no choice but to end his life.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu has laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of the historic Ellerslie Building in Shimla. The project, estimated to cost Rs. 19.72 crore, is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

The upcoming six-story structure will include three floors for parking, two floors designated for Secretariat offices and other amenities. Once completed, the facility is expected to significantly decongest the Secretariat complex and enhance accessibility for the public.

The Chief Minister said that the new infrastructure will streamline public movement, provide better amenities and help reduce traffic congestion along the circular road. (ANI)