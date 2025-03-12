Himachal Govt Issues Dress Code Circular for Teachers, Minister Emphasizes Decency

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has issued a circular regarding a dress code for teachers in schools.

Speaking to ANI, State Education Minister Rohit Thakur explained the rationale behind the decision. "The Education Department has issued a circular with the intent that teachers, who hold a special place in our society, should come to school in a dignified and decent dress. This has a positive impact on our society, especially on students. Such guidelines have been issued by the Education Department," said Rohit Thakur.

However, the minister clarified that the government is not imposing the dress code strictly across the state. He pointed out that in Hamirpur, a school independently implemented a dress code for teachers based on its own decision.

"I believe that any good initiative should always be appreciated. I cannot say for certain that this will be enforced throughout the state, but the most important thing is that teachers should wear decent and dignified attire that upholds decorum. The teaching community holds significant importance in our society," Thakur added.

Another development in Himachal Pradesh's education sector stirred controversy when a letter from the Deputy Director of Elementary Education instructed schools to organize magic shows and deposit the collected funds into the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Regarding the issue, Education Minister Rohit Thakur clarified that the communication was a letter, not an official notification.

"This was not a notification; it was merely a letter issued by the deputy director of elementary Education. I immediately ordered its withdrawal. It is highly unfortunate that such a letter was issued. Strict action will be taken against the concerned official," Thakur said.

The incident has sparked discussions about the administrative oversight within the education department, with many questioning how such a directive was issued in the first place. However, the minister's swift action to withdraw the letter and promise of accountability has been seen as a necessary corrective measure. (ANI)