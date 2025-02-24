Himachal goverment approves Rs 80 crore ropeway project in Kullu

Kullu: In a significant step towards enhancing tourism in Kullu district, the Himachal government has approved the construction of an Aerial Ropeway from Kullu Bus Stand to Peej Paragliding Point with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.

An official release said that the 1.20-kilometre ropeway would provide a safe and convenient transport option for tourists and improve accessibility to Peej village, which is 12 kilometers from Kullu by road.

Peej serves as the gateway to the picturesque Lug Valley, and this initiative is expected to boost tourism activities, strengthen the local economy and create new opportunities for adventure enthusiasts.

The release said once completed, the ropeway would offer easy access to Peej Paragliding Point, making it an ideal destination for both novice and experienced paragliders. This project was a part of the government's broader efforts to promote adventure tourism, religious tourism, and water sports tourism, recognizing the tourism sector as a key pillar of the state's economy.

The government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is also taking pro-active measures to promote eco-tourism in the state, aiming to provide tourists with closer experiences of the wilderness and virgin ecosystems while ensuring the conservation of the natural resources, the release said.

With approximately two crore visitors arriving each year to experience the State's majestic mountains, stunning landscapes, pristine rivers and diverse trekking opportunities, tourism in Himachal Pradesh is thriving like never before, the release said. (ANI)