Himachal CM Sukhu releases book of 90-year old veteran social worker Hari Singh Rana

Shimla: During his recent visit to Pangi for the state-level Himachal Day celebrations, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met 90-year-old veteran social worker Hari Singh Rana, who presented his newly authored book "Mere Achhe Din" for release.

Wearing the traditional white cap of the region, Rana was warmly welcomed by the Chief Minister, who invited him to sit beside him and enquired about his well-being. The Chief Minister released the book and extended his heartfelt best wishes to Shri Rana for his continued dedication to social service, as per a release.

On the occasion, Hari Singh Rana also submitted a memorandum outlining key developmental demands of the Pangi region. The Chief Minister assured him of appropriate action and reiterated the government's strong commitment to the progress of remote and tribal areas.

A former Pradhan of Killar Gram Panchayat (1979-1984), Rana fondly recalled his earlier interactions with the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, including a visit to Delhi and her memorable trip to Pangi in 1984.

Expressing deep satisfaction with the meeting, Rana lauded the government's efforts toward inclusive and equitable development.

On the occasion, Vidhansabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, and Chairman of APMC Chamba, Lalit Thakur, were also present.

Meanwhile, on April 17, a deputation of Ani and Banjar areas of Kullu district led by the Chairman of Milkfed, Budhi Singh Thakur, called on CM Sukhu and apprised the CM about their demands.

The Chief Minister assured them that their demands would be considered sympathetically.

He said, "The Baga-Sarahan area of the district would be developed from a tourism point of view. This initiative of the government would go a long way in providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to the local youth."

On April 17, the Chief Minister chaired the meeting of the Education Department. He said that senior secondary sections of government schools in the urban local body areas of the state will be made co-educational. The CM assured that the Himachal Government is working with commitment to improve the facilities of the students and bring innovation in the education system. (ANI)