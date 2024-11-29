Himachal CM Sukhu meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal requests special industrial package for state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and requested him to provide a special industrial package for Himachal Pradesh on par with Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states to promote balanced regional development.

"Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi late Thursday evening. The Chief Minister requested for special industrial package for Himachal Pradesh. He said that in order to ensure balanced regional development it is the need of the hour that a special industrial package on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir and North-eastern states should be provided to the state," as per an official release.

He also urged to restart the previous transport subsidy scheme for hilly areas like Himachal Pradesh, keeping in view the high logistic cost due to rugged terrain. He said that this would go a long way in promoting industrial production and boosting exports, the relese said

"He also requested funds for industrial infrastructure development projects, quality testing labs, certification labs for export promotion, etc," the release read.

Chief Minister also requested for releasing pending amount of capital subsidy under Industrial Development Scheme and sanctioning pending cases under the IDS at the earliest.

"The Union Minister assured that the issues raised would be examined and that all possible support to the state would be extended," the release read.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Chief Minister's Political Advisor Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh and other senior Officers of the state attended the meeting.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu dedicated development projects worth Rs 43.37 crore to the people of the Kasumpatti Assembly constituency here on Monday and announced bus service from Peeran to Shimla via Kufri. (ANI)