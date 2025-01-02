Himachal CM Sukhu Launches Educational Tour for Orphaned Children Under Sukh Aashray Yojana

Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the first group of 22 "children of the state" on Thursday, marking the start of a 13-day educational and recreational tour under the Sukh Aashray Yojana.

The children departed in a Volvo bus, and the Chief Minister wished them an enriching and memorable journey.

CM Sukhu said that the state government enacted a law for orphaned children and had adopted 6,000 children under the scheme. The government had launched the Sukh Aashray Yojana to ensure their welfare and provide for their educational needs.

This scheme aims to empower these children and support them in becoming self-reliant. As part of this initiative, children were being taken to places such as Chandigarh, Delhi and Goa for exposure and learning.

He further said that the tour comprises 16 girls and six boys. The group would visit Chandigarh from January 2 to 4 and would stay at Himachal Bhawan Chandigarh. They would then travel to Delhi on January 5 aboard the Shatabdi Express, exploring various historical landmarks until January 8, an official release said.

On January 9, the children would fly to Goa, where they would stay in a three-star hotel and visit key tourist and historic attractions. The group is scheduled to return to Chandigarh on January 14, 2025.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government acts as both parents for these children and was committed to ensuring their rightful access to state resources.

"The government was giving these children the same experiences as those who go on trips with their own families. Such exposure adds to their knowledge and prepares them for future opportunities. These children were the future of the nation and they would definitely play an essential role in the development of the state and nation", he said.

Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil commended the government for its efforts. He said that the government was treating these children like its own family. He highlighted the dedication of the government to addressing their concerns and ensuring their wellbeing, something that had been neglected by the previous government.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap were among those present. (ANI)