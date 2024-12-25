Himachal CM Encourages Youth with a Call for Determination and Drug-Free Living at National Fashion Week

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the importance of determination and hard work for the youth of the state during his address at the National Fashion Week event in Shimla on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister encouraged young people to set clear goals and remain committed to achieving them, asserting that success requires strong willpower. He urged the youth to engage in positive and productive activities such as sports while steering clear of drug abuse.

He emphasised that the state government is taking stringent action against drug mafias to safeguard the future of the youth, reiterating the government's dedication to combating drug abuse in the region.

The Chief Minister also outlined the state's efforts to boost tourism and promote emerging talent. He spoke about the upcoming Winter Carnival, a significant initiative aimed at attracting tourists while providing a platform for local talent. "The carnival will showcase emerging talent through cultural programmes, with plans to include fashion shows in the future," Sukhu stated, underscoring the expanding opportunities for the youth in Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector.

Sukhu further applauded the achievements of daughters of Himachal Pradesh, who have excelled in various fields. He reiterated his government's focus on making the state self-reliant, with significant reforms planned in the education and healthcare sectors to build a more prosperous future.

The event also featured the crowning of winners of the Mr. North India Supermodel and Miss North India Supermodel contests. Suryansh Chandel from Sundernagar won the Mr. North India title, while Simone Mehta from Rohru was declared Miss North India. Both winners were felicitated by the Chief Minister during the ceremony.

Additionally, 'Nati King' Kuldeep Sharma was honoured with the 'Heera of Himachal' award.

MLA Harish Janartha, Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Chairman of Live Times TV Sahaj Shabad Goyal, Chief Editor Pankaj Sood, Raghav Sood, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)