Himachal BJP delegation apprises Union Ministers about calamity loss

New Delhi: A delegation of Himachal Pradesh BJP, comprising Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, on Thursday met Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah here and apprised them about the loss of public and private infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and about the ongoing relief operations after the natural calamity.

Home Minister Shah assured the delegation that he would personally visit the state to take stock of the situation. State unit chief Rajiv Bindal said that J.P. Nadda, who is also the national party President, was apprised about the situation.

On July 9, J.P. Nadda himself came to Mandi district and visited the disaster-ravaged villages. Later, the delegation under the leadership of Nadda met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who promised to provide all kinds of help for the maintenance and reconstruction of national highways.

Thereafter, the delegation under the leadership of J.P. Nadda called on Home Minister Shah and held detailed talks regarding the tragedy.

The Home Minister said the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ample financial help to Himachal Pradesh in the past and in future too.

“There will be no shortage of funds for relief work,” Home Minister Amit Shah was quoted as saying.

A day earlier, Union Minister Nadda, who belongs to the hill state, met his Cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari and sought assistance for undertaking repair and restoration of the damaged roads.

A statement quoting J.P. Nadda said the Central government “will not leave any stone unturned for Himachal Pradesh. Every road in the areas damaged by the tragedy will be repaired on a war footing”.

He said the Centre has sanctioned a budget of Rs 201 crore in the first phase to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

“Now with this amount, the construction of drains, paths, roads and other small and big works under MNREGA at the panchayat level will be accelerated,” he added.

--IANS